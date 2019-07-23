Editor's note: This commentary by King Udall is part of an ongoing Deseret News opinion series exploring ideas and issues at the intersection of faith and thought. The author’s views are his own.

Scholars today often read the past through the lens of economics, politics or other criteria. Such studies enhance our understanding of history and can provide fruitful explanations for why communities or individuals may have acted in certain manners.

To fully grasp the story of those early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who first entered the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, an occasion Utah commemorates July 24, we must appreciate the deep influence of religious faith in their lives.

Without religion, one would fail to explain how Brigham Young had the audacity to lead an impoverished band of pioneers into a virtually unknown wasteland out in the American Great Basin. Certainly, if politics or economics held greater sway, California or some other more hospitable location would have sufficed. But, as various accounts attest, Brigham Young was primarily driven by a vision and a confidence that the Saints were being guided by providence.

While still on the plains, for example, Elder Erastus Snow of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the guarded but serenely confident words of Brigham Young: “I will show you the place when we come to it ... I have seen it in vision and when my natural eyes behold it I shall know it.” Elder Snow further states that, shortly after sharing this visionary experience, President Young declared: “I know where the spot is,” and “I (know) how to make the flag.”

The details of the Saints and Brother Brigham entering the valley are also quite instructive as to understanding what drove these individuals. Many may not know that the first advance party came into the Valley on July 22, 1847, without Brigham who was very ill with debilitating fever. This group merely followed the Emigration Creek out of the canyon until they got to the confluence of Emigration Creek and Parley’s Creek which was located close to what is now Liberty Park. A place called Encampment Park today marks this location. Because of the swampy conditions encountered there the next day (July 23) the Saints moved to higher ground to the site that is now the City-County Building location.

Brigham himself did not arrive at the mouth of Emigration Canyon until the 24th of July at which time he famously declared: “This is the place.” The accounts record that he said “This is the right place; drive on,” although even that is a bit disputed. But we’ll get plenty of letters if we don’t say, "This is the right place." His actions during the subsequent next four days are critical to appreciating his focus — finding the place for the temple. Instead of traveling down the creek bed as the previous party had done, he made a more direct line of travel from the foothills to where the Saints were then encamped at the City-County grounds location. He used a unique landmark — a particular peak — that stands out vividly against the white salt flats background to guide his more direct route.

The journal writings of the apostle Wilford Woodruff lend us insights as to why Brigham used this particular peak as his guide: “Rising about the Salt Lake Valley, is a domed shaped peak. Brigham Young saw it in a vision before the Saints left Nauvoo. He saw an ensign descend upon the hill and heard the voice of Joseph Smith say: ‘Build under that point where the colors fall and you will prosper and have peace.’” That land mark is now called Ensign Peak. The identification of this critical place explains why Brigham had assured confidence that they had arrived at the correct destination. This peak was also a point of reference for the temple itself.

The next day, the 25th (Brigham’s second day in the valley), was Sunday. Rather than going out to forage for supplies and start tilling the earth for crops, he instructed the Saints to rest from their grueling travel and to render thanks to God for their arrival in this special valley. The following day (Brigham’s third day in the valley), even though he was still weak from his illness, Brigham and others of the leaders went to climb that dome-shaped hill that now looms directly over the heart of the city — Ensign Peak. After climbing the peak they used a tattered bandana as a temporary flag. Later Brigham designed a special flag to be flown there and it later became the flag of the Territory of Deseret. It can be seen today flying at the Ensign Peak trail head park. The Saints viewed the flying of the flag as a fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophesy: “And God will lift up an ensign to the nations from afar.”

President Gordon B. Hinckley, the former president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, provides us a special perspective of this event: “I marvel at the foresight of that little group. It was both audacious and bold. Here they were, almost a thousand miles from the nearest settlement to the east and almost eight hundred miles from the Pacific Coast. They were in an untried climate. ... They had never raised a crop here. They had never experienced a winter. They had not built a structure of any kind. These prophets, dressed in old, travel-worn clothes, standing in boots they had worn for more than a thousand miles from Nauvoo to this valley, spoke of a millennial vision. They spoke out of a prophetic view of the marvelous destiny of this cause. They came down from the peak that day and went to work to bring reality to their dream.”

Indeed on the very next day, July 27, only four days after entering the valley as a sick man, Brigham Young amazingly went to a spot directly under Ensign Peak and there planted his cane saying: “Here we will build the Temple to our God." He later spoke of this event: “Five years ago last July I was here and saw in the Spirit the Temple not ten feet from where we have laid the chief corner stone. I have not inquired what kind of Temple we should build. Why? Because it was represented before me. I have never looked upon that ground but the vision of it was there. I see it as plainly as if it was in reality before me. Wait until it is done.” Due to constant myriad factors, including persecution largely from the United States government, the Salt Lake Temple was not completed for almost 40 years. However, during this time Brigham was instrumental in building other temples outside the Salt Lake Valley in Logan, Manti and St. George.

Brigham had been tutored by his prophet mentor, Joseph Smith, about the importance of the temple and what Latter-day Saints hold as eternal saving ordinances for both individuals and families. Joseph, just three months before his martyr’s death, told the Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois, that “we need the Temple more that anything else." This admonishment, rather than colonization or the allure of wealth proved to be Brigham’s guiding priority in finding a place in the west.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Tracy Biggs, left, Anthony Tidwell and his wife Kathy of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers march in the Days of '47 parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.

As we celebrate Pioneer Day in Utah, the last year before the Salt Lake Temple will undergo sizable renovations, we can look on the temple’s iconic features and appreciate Brigham and the Saints’ incredible dedication to the purpose of building the Temple. It should be no wonder that his dying words were reportedly: “Joseph, Joseph, Joseph.”

In short, the early Latter-day Saints who built much of this valley were a religious people. Their motives for laying the foundation for the opportunities and comforts we enjoy today in the valley were primarily religious in nature. And as we remember the pioneer history this Pioneer Day we should recall that their devotion to God and to one another drove them to help make this desert blossom like a rose.