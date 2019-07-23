PROVO — Nick Emery's basketball career has come to an end.

Emery, who would have been a senior for BYU this upcoming season, announced on social media Tuesday that he is retiring from basketball.

"I am at a point in life where I am happy with what I’ve accomplished with basketball and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life with my wife and son," Emery said in a post on Instagram.

He added: "The day has come that I hang up the #4 Emery jersey.

"Basketball has taught me more about life than I could have ever imagined. Playing for a university like BYU and playing with some of the best guys has been an incredible blessing. My time here has been a rocky at times, but the good times definitely outweighed the bad. I’ve learned so many life lessons and this journey has been so rewarding."

Emery played for BYU from 2015-19, averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his Cougar career. The former Lone Peak star sat the 2017-18 season as an NCAA investigation into whether he received impermissible benefits began and was reinstated to the BYU program by the NCAA the next summer, with the stipulation he sit out the first nine games of the 2018-19 season.

He started 35 games for BYU over his first two seasons with the team and finished his career shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

“We are excited for Nick as he begins this next stage of his life,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a team statement. “He has great things ahead.”

Check back for more on this story.