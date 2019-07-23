Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) high fives fans after the USU game in Provo on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. BYU won 95-80.
Related Link

PROVO — Nick Emery's basketball career has come to an end.

Emery, who would have been a senior for BYU this upcoming season, announced on social media Tuesday that he is retiring from basketball.

"I am at a point in life where I am happy with what I’ve accomplished with basketball and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life with my wife and son," Emery said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

The day has come that I hang up the #4 Emery jersey. Basketball has taught me more about life than I could have ever imagined. Playing for a university like BYU and playing with some of the best guys has been an incredible blessing. My time here has been a rocky at times, but the good times definitely outweighed the bad. I’ve learned so many life lessons and this journey has been so rewarding. I am at a point in life where I am happy with what I’ve accomplished with basketball and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life with my wife and son. So I want to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and administration for all the memories and love. And a huge thank you to all of the fans who stuck with me through the good times and the bad times and cheered me on even in my darkest hours. I am a changed man from your unwavering support and love and I am forever grateful. Because of you guys, I was able to accomplish dreams I never thought would happen. Thank you BYU for the amazing opportunity to represent your school. I have been forever blessed! 🙏🏼

A post shared by Nick Emery (@04nickemery) on

He added: "The day has come that I hang up the #4 Emery jersey.

"Basketball has taught me more about life than I could have ever imagined. Playing for a university like BYU and playing with some of the best guys has been an incredible blessing. My time here has been a rocky at times, but the good times definitely outweighed the bad. I’ve learned so many life lessons and this journey has been so rewarding."

Comment on this story

Emery played for BYU from 2015-19, averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his Cougar career. The former Lone Peak star sat the 2017-18 season as an NCAA investigation into whether he received impermissible benefits began and was reinstated to the BYU program by the NCAA the next summer, with the stipulation he sit out the first nine games of the 2018-19 season.

He started 35 games for BYU over his first two seasons with the team and finished his career shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

“We are excited for Nick as he begins this next stage of his life,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a team statement. “He has great things ahead.”

Check back for more on this story.

Deseret News