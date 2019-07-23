EMIGRATION CANYON — Residents evacuated by a fire near Emigration Canyon Monday afternoon were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday morning.

The Emigration Fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday and forced the evacuation of 10 homes near Pinecrest Canyon Road and Killyons Lane Junction. Police officers went door-to-door making sure everyone was out, said Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan Love.

Even though the initial fire was small, Unified and Salt Lake fire crews deployed about 100 personnel, two airplanes, one helicopter, and 15 firetrucks immediately to prevent the fire from getting out of hand.

"We threw as many resources on it as we could," Love said.

He said bucket drops from the helicopter really gave crews the upper hand in fighting the wildfire.

The fire burned 10 acres. Full containment was expected by 1 p.m. Tuesday. What started the fire was still being investigated. No injuries were reported.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.