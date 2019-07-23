SALT LAKE CITY — For just the second time in school history, a Utah State football player was named the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

This time, it’s junior quarterback Jordan Love. He joins former Aggie quarterback Chuckie Keeton, who earned the distinction in 2014.

Love was also one of five USU players named to the preseason all-conference team released Tuesday during the first day of the MW Football Media Days event in Henderson, Nev.

Boise State junior defensive lineman Curtis Weaver was named the preseason MW Defender of the Year, while Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe earned the league’s preseason special teams player of the year honor.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Love is coming off a season where he earned second-team all-Mountain West honors. He’s recently been named to the preseason watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s best college quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, given to the top overall player in college football.

During the 2018 season, Love helped USU lead the nation in scoring drives under one minute at 29 while also ranking second nationally in scoring at 47.5 points per game. The quarterback also set several single-season school records, including touchdown passes (32), passing yards (3,567), 300-yard passing games (seven) and points responsible for (234).

Love is joined on the all-conference team by three Aggie defenders — junior linebacker David Woodward, senior defensive end Tipa Galeai and senior cornerback DJ Williams — and the team’s star kickoff returner, junior Savon Scarver.

Scarver earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2018, while Woodward and Galeai were second-team honorees.

It’s the first time USU has had five players named to the preseason All-MW team, topping the Aggies’ four selections in both 2014 and 2016.

In addition to the individual accolades, the Aggies were picked to finish second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West’s preseason poll.

Utah State — coming off an 11-2 season where they finished the year ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll — received six first-place votes (108 overall) and trailed only Boise State (120 overall, 15 first-place votes) in the Mountain Division poll. Behind the Aggies are Air Force (73), Wyoming (66), Colorado State (52) and New Mexico (22).

Fresno State was picked to finish atop the MW’s West Division with 122 points and 17 first-place votes, followed by San Diego State (106, three first-place votes), Nevada (74), Hawaii (67), UNLV (51) and San Jose State (21).