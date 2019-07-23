At the recent public information meeting on the Salt Lake City airport's future development, I was surprised that the planners' slide presentation made no mention of potential impacts from an inland port.

The inland port would share nearby land, airspace and infrastructure requirements with an expanding international airport. Combined impacts could lead to resource conflicts, costly environmental violations and forced changes to the airport's master plan. Yet the airport slideshow skipped the inland port as a planning issue and didn't list promoters Envision Utah or the Utah Inland Port Authority as stakeholders.

Inland port air traffic volume would increase local airspace congestion. Air quality degradation in Salt Lake and Davis counties could lead to regulatory fines and litigation costs for taxpayers.

FAA and EPA regulators may require design changes. If air traffic must be cut back for regulatory compliance, would the inland port or the international airport be hit hardest? Which team is most powerful, Salt Lake City's airport planners or the legislature's Utah Inland Port Authority?

Before the next public meeting, Salt Lake City planners must openly address likely impacts from inland port development and operation that could seriously limit expansion of the airport. The public deserves to know which project has priority.

Stan Holmes

Salt Lake City