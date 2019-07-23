DRAPER — One woman was killed and three other people injured — including a child who suffered critical injuries — in an early morning house fire in Draper.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. off 13800 South near 600 East. A neighbor called 911 to report a two-story log cabin was on fire, said Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith.

The first arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the front of the structure.

A mother, father and two children, ages 6 and 10, were outside the house when emergency crews arrived. But Smith said an elderly woman — the children's grandmother — was unaccounted for and believed to be trapped inside.

The woman was later found deceased just inside the house, Smith said. The 6-year-old child was flown by medical helicopter to the burn center at University of Utah Hospital in critical but stable condition, he said.

The Draper police officer who was first on scene and helped the family get out of the house was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, the chief said. A Draper firefighter was later also transported to the hospital to be treated for the same issues. Both were later released.

Smith said his crews seemed to faced every possible challenge that a fire can present with this incident.

"This was really challenging right from the start,” he said.

The house was located 1,000 feet down a private dirt road. It was also off of 138000 South, which is undergoing major reconstruction currently and part of the road is closed. The first arriving fire crews had to fight the flames from the exterior of the house using the water supply from their trucks. Their water eventually ran out, Smith said.

The nearest hydrant was on an adjacent street. Smith said fire hose was laid from the hydrant through a backyard and through a fence to access the burning home.

Smith said the family was believed to be asleep when the fire broke out and the fire was already in an "advanced" stage as they tried to exit the house. Some bedrooms were on the second floor, he said.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.