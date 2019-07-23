SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 23.
- Could elder care issues unite all the 2020 presidential candidates?
- The frenzy over Area 51 shows Americans lack this one thing. Here’s how to get it back
- Brace yourself, the heat wave is here: Utah first responders battle soaring temperatures
- Mayors Jackie Biskupski, Jenny Wilson focus on equal pay in presenting Utah Royals FC World Cup champions with keys to Salt Lake City
- No MoviePass? Here are some theater subscriptions and deals available in Utah
- Utah’s high court tosses hurdle to suing for malpractice
A look at our education coverage:
- Utah charter school association leader appointed to AISU board
- Utah gives $1 million in education grants to help fill workforce jobs
- Utah school district settles with family that alleged bullying, assault by bus driver
- Ogden high school to restart child care for student-parents
A look at our top-read stories:Comment on this story
- President Nelson to national NAACP convention: We want to be ‘dear friends’
- How Zach Wilson’s confidence, work ethic are making an impact at BYU
- Brad Rock: Christen Press’ misstep was rooted in a desire to promote the USWNT
- Utahn dies after weight-loss surgery in Mexico
- Natalie Portman will play Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ Here’s how it happened in the Marvel comics
News from the U.S. and world:
- Boris Johnson wins contest to be United Kingdom’s new prime minister (USA Today)
- Puerto Ricans have been hit by a hurricane, corruption and a leader’s crude insults. They’re fighting back (CNN)
- U.S. punishes Chinese company over Iranian oil (The New York Times)
- North Korea’s Kim inspects new submarine, signals possible ballistic missile development (CNBC)
- Why China is challenging Australia for influence over the Pacific Islands (CNN)