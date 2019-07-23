Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
Cars pass by a billboard advertising the Democratic presidential debates across from the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Miami. The debates were held June 26 and 27, with 10 candidates competing each night.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 23.

A look at our education coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment