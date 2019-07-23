HENDERSON, Nev. — Utah State football has been picked second in the Mountain Division of the 2019 Mountain West preseason polls, it was announced Tuesday at the league's annual Media Days held at the Green Valley Ranch.

Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division title as the Broncos garnered 15 first-place votes and earned a total of 120 points. The Broncos went 7-1 in league play last season and won the Mountain Division. Utah State received the other six first-place votes and 108 points for second place in the Mountain Division poll, followed by Air Force (73), Wyoming (66), Colorado State (52) and New Mexico (22).

Defending Mountain West champion Fresno State was picked to win the West Division title as the Bulldogs garnered 17 first-place votes and earned a total of 122 points after going 7-1 in league play last season and defeating Boise State, 19-16 in overtime, of the MW Championship game. San Diego State claimed three first-place votes and 106 points to place second behind the Bulldogs in the West Division poll, followed by Nevada (74), Hawai’i (67), UNLV (51) and San José State (21). The Rainbow Warriors received the other first-place vote in the West Division.

This marks the seventh season of divisional play for the Mountain West, which moved to the two, six-team divisional format in 2013 following the additions of San José State and Utah State. The Mountain Division is comprised of Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming, while Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV make up the West Division. The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 1, at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the best conference record.

Utah State returns nine starters (O-2, D-7) as part of 32 letterwinners (O-13, D-17, S-2), including two All-Americans and eight players that earned various all-Mountain West honors, from last year's team that ended the season ranked 21st in the final Amway Coaches poll and 22nd in the final Associated Press poll as it tied the school record for wins and best record with an 11-2 mark following its 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Utah State will open the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30, on the ACC Network at Wake Forest at 6 p.m. (MT) and begin its home season the following weekend against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 21, in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network and begin at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

For Aggie football ticket information, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket Office over the phone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during regular hours of operation. Fans can also buy their tickets in person at the USU Ticket Office inside the Smith Spectrum or online by clicking on the "Buy Tickets" tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

2019 Mountain West Football Predicted Order of Finish

Mountain Division

Rank ... Team (First-Place Votes) ... Points

Boise State (15) 120

UTAH STATE (6) 108

Air Force 73

Wyoming 66

Colorado State 52

New Mexico 22



West Division

1. Fresno State (17) 122

2. San Diego State (3) 106

3. Nevada 74

4. Hawai’i (1) 67

5. UNLV 51

6. San José State 21