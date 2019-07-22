PARAGONAH, Iron County — A wildfire in Iron County on Monday destroyed seven buildings and threatened about 30 others, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said.

The fire in Paragonah began when equipment operating in dry grass caught on fire around 4:20 p.m., according to Mike Melton, Fire Management Officer for Southwest Utah.

It spread to 15 acres, burning in dry grass and brush, but was fully contained by 9:30 p.m.

A vacation home and six outbuildings were destroyed by the blaze, Melton said. An estimated 30 homes were threatened, though there were no evacuations or injuries.

The Cedar City Fire Department, Parowan Fire Department, Paragonah Fire Department, Brian Head Fire Department, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Iron County Sheriff's Office and Parowan Police Department all assisted.