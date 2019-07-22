SALT LAKE CITY — As the United States Women’s National Team made its run to the World Cup title in France this summer, the group’s lawsuit and fight for equal pay remained very much in the forefront of discussion and headlines.

Such was the case again Monday night as the three USWNT players from Utah Royals FC — Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn — were presented keys to the city by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson at the Salt Lake City-County Building.

Referencing the fact that the USWNT won its fourth World Cup, Wilson said, “I think more importantly, look at the amazing work that this team has done to fight for equal pay and civil rights.”

Those comments set the tone for remarks by Sauerbrunn and Biskupski, both of whom addressed the topic of equal pay.

“It is an honor to be in this fight with you for better working conditions and for equal pay,” Sauerbrunn said, referring to O’Hara and Press. “If there is anything that this crazy journey continues to teach me, it is to believe in women, to empower women and to invest in women.”

At that point, Biskupski, a rather avid URFC fan, yelled, “Amen,” and someone from the sizable crowd gathered outside shouted, “A-woman.”

" It is an honor to be in this fight with you for better working conditions and for equal pay. If there is anything that this crazy journey continues to teach me, it is to believe in women, to empower women and to invest in women. " Becky Sauerbrunn

Following Sauerbrunn’s remarks, Biskupski spoke for about seven minutes. Recalling the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, the Equal Rights Amendment and the passage of Title IX, Biskupski noted how each “was credited with igniting a boom in women’s participation in sports and for empowering women to advocate for equal pay in all sectors of the workforce.”

Fast forwarding to the 2019 World Cup, Biskupski said, “In between matches, the world was listening while these women made the case for equal treatment and equal pay. Judging by the reception these women received from Paris to New York City, I don’t think it's just listening. I think the world is saying, ‘It’s time.’

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski hugs United States women's national soccer team forward Christen Press before giving her the keys to the city outside of the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 22, 2019.

“Each of you is receiving this recognition today because your performance both on and off the field has inspired many and will open doors for countless others,” she said. “More than champions, you are trailblazers, ensuring that those who come behind you are better positioned to score.”