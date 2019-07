KILLYON CANYON — Crews on Monday evening responded to a fire near Emigration Canyon.

The fire in Killyon Canyon was an estimated three to five acres as of 8 p.m. and was displaying "moderate" behavior, Unified Fire Authority said.

There were two airplanes, one helicopter, one helitack crew, and 15 firetrucks and crews on the scene.

No injuries were reported, but there were some voluntary evacuations, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known as of Monday evening.