Expect to be thoroughly entertained by the Utah Jazz next season.

That, at least, is what Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey anticipates.

The Jazz were among the notable teams in Bailey’s recent piece, Surprise NBA Teams You'll Love to Watch Next Season, joined by the Atlanta Hawks, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings.

The reason for Bailey’s optimism in the Jazz’s entertainment value fell squarely on the potential for improved offensive production, coupled with the team’s traditional defensive excellence.

Bailey expects the additions of Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis and Jeff Green, among others, to remake the Jazz’s attack, which has been perfectly average over the course of the last five seasons.

“For much of Quin Snyder's tenure as head coach of the Utah Jazz, he led a team that had to grind for wins,” Bailey wrote. “Utah's slowed-down, defense-first-last-and-always approach was mostly born of necessity. … This summer, the Jazz went all-in on offense without giving up their best defenders inside (Gobert) and out (Joe Ingles). ... Utah now has a Conley/Donovan Mitchell/Ingles/Bogdanovic/Gobert lineup at its disposal that is more balanced and modern than any Snyder has had to date. Throw in a solid bench with Royce O'Neale, Jeff Green, Ed Davis and wildcard Dante Exum, and you can see why this organization's offseason has been so hyped.”

Other links

Utah Jazz

Utah Utes

BYU Cougars

And finally…

J. Kyle Mann (The Ringer) broke down the Jazz’s additions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, as well as the potential continued development of Donovan Mitchell, and the possibility that it could push the Utah Jazz to a new level this season.