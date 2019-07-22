ST. GEORGE — Dixie State football coach Paul Peterson, senior running back Sei-J Lauago and senior linebacker Alex Lilliard will represent the Trailblazers at the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Kickoff on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado.

The annual RMAC Kickoff, which serves as the conference's media day, will this year be held at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center. The event will feature all 11 football head coaches, along with student-athletes from each institution, coming together for 10-minute press conferences. The program is slated to run from 9 a.m. to noon, with Dixie State's 10-minute press conference session scheduled for 10:25 a.m.

All press conferences will be streamed live on the RMAC Network (RMACSPORTS.TV).

The RMAC Kickoff will also feature one-on-one interviews, along with several other interview and challenge stations. The 2019 RMAC Coaches’ Poll and the league’s Players to Watch List will also be released prior to the beginning of Wednesday’s event.

Additionally, coaches and student-athletes will gather on Tuesday for a community engagement event at the VA Center in Denver.

Lauago rushed for 820 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season to become DSU’s career rushing leader with 1,773 total rushing yards. He also caught 28 passes for 312 yards to post a team-best 1,132 all-purpose yards.

Lilliard recorded 48 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and assisted on one sack. He also logged one interception and posted three pass breakups.

For a detailed schedule of the RMAC Kickoff, as well as information on each of the RMAC schools, its coaches and the players attending, visit the RMAC Football Kickoff Page.