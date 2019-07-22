PROVO – Senior Clayton Young was named the 2019 Men’s Outdoor Track Scholar Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association on Monday.

The senior mechanical engineering major became the first member of the men’s team to be named USTFCCCA Outdoor Track Scholar Athlete of the Year in program history. The annual award is given to an individual who is accomplished in the classroom and in competition. Young claimed men’s 10,000m national title at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be the first Cougar to win the event since BYU head coach Ed Eyestone won it back-to-back years in 1984 and 1985.

The Cougars had a combined total of 40 athletes between the men’s and women’s teams receive USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors. The men’s team accounted for 25 athletes receiving individual honors and the women’s team tallied 15 recipients.

The BYU women’s and men’s teams also received 2019 USTFCCCA All-Academic honors after each finished the track and field seasons with cumulative GPAs of 3.39 and 3.20, respectively.

To be nominated for USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and meet specific performance-based criteria for either the indoor or outdoor season.

Indoor: The athlete must finish ranked in the top 96 in an individual event or be ranked in the top 48 on a relay team

Outdoor: The athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships (including the preliminary rounds)

The full release of the USTFCCCA All-Academic individuals and teams can be found on ustfccca.org.

MEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC INDIVIDUALS:

WOMEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC INDIVIDUALS:

