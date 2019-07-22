SALT LAKE CITY — A rollover crash on the highway caused a brush fire Monday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said.

A car was driving eastbound on I-80 near 3000 West when it hit the barrier, flipped over, and started the fire, Capt. Tony Stowe said. The fire was called in around 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the University of Utah Hospital burn unit, but Stowe said he did not know the driver's condition.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which spread to an estimated two or three acres.