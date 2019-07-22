SALT LAKE CITY — “Avatar” and “Titanic” director James Cameron has extended a second congratulations to Marvel Studios after “Avengers: Endgame” became the most profitable worldwide movie this weekend.

The Twitter post, which was published by “Avatar’s” official account, features artwork of Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprites — living seeds from the Tree of Souls that reportedly gather around locations and individuals of “mythological importance,” according to a Fandom-run “Avatar” wiki page.

“Oel ngati kameie, I see you Marvel — Congratulations to ‘Avengers Endgame’ on becoming the new box-office king,” the post reads.

According to CNET, “oel ngati kameie” is a phrase spoken by the Na’vi aliens in “Avatar” that translates to “I see you.”

Entertainment Weekly also reports that Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed “Endgame,” thanked Cameron for his work via Twitter.

“To @JimCameron - you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next,” the post reads.

According to The Associated Press, “Endgame” defeated “Avatar’s” decade-long reign at the box office by earning $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses, beating “Avatar’s” $2.789 billion record.

“Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to 'Avatar' director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday,” AP notes.

I previously reported for Deseret News that Cameron also congratulated Marvel in May when “Endgame” sailed past “Titanic’s” box office record, which Box Office Mojo notes sits at $2.18 billion worldwide.