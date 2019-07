LAYTON — Crews on Monday afternoon responded to a "large fire" at an apartment complex, a spokesman for the Layton Fire Department confirmed.

The fire is affecting 24 units at Layton Meadows Apartments, located at 540 W. 1415 North, city officials said in a tweet at about 3:40 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Jason Cook said he expected the fire would burn most of the roof off.

The blaze is "at least a 2 alarm fire," Cook said.