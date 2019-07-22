SALT LAKE CITY — With MoviePass temporarily shutting down, the future of the movie subscription service looks bleak. But there are plenty of movie theaters offering their own subscription services and rewards programs.

Check out these movie deals and programs to get discounted tickets, free concessions and more.

Cinemark

Every Tuesday, Cinemark, along with most movie theaters in Utah, offers $5 movie tickets all day. Cinemark also offers a free rewards program and a monthly subscription service.

Movie Fan: You can join for free and earn one point for every $1 spent. Redeem points for concessions, tickets, swag and more.

Movie Club: For $8.99 a month, you get one 2D ticket — unused tickets roll over — 20% off concessions, no online fees and discounted prices on additional tickets.

Pro tip: Earn more rewards points by putting your phone on CineMode during the movie using the Cinemark app.

Megaplex Theatres

Besides $5 Tuesdays, Megaplex also offers its own monthly subscription service and rewards program.

MegaPass: For $14.95 a month you get two movie tickets with no convenience fees, including IMAX, Luxury and Dolby Atmos screenings. You also get 15% off concessions and $1 off up to six additional tickets. However, unused tickets do not roll over and you have to commit to six months of the service, after which you can cancel at any time.

MyMegaRewards: Megaplex's free rewards program gives you 100 points for every dollar you spend. The points can then be used for free concessions, tickets or even auctions and sweepstakes.

Pro tip: Take advantage of the MegaMug, which is $16.25, but has unlimited refills for only $1. The MegaTub is similar to the mug, but the refills only go through each calendar year. The 2019 tub is $30 with $3 refills through the end of the year.

AMC

The AMC Stubs program has three different tiers, all of which have discounted Tuesday tickets as well as discounted Tuesday concessions.

Insider: Join for free and get a free refill on every large popcorn you purchase as well as the Tuesday discounts.

Premiere: For $15 a year, get $5 back for every $50 spent, free popcorn and drink upgrades and other premium perks.

A-List: For $19.95 a month, get three free movies tickets per week in any format and with no convenience fees, as well as all the benefits of the Premiere program.

-- Pro tip: AMC offers an exclusive deal for teenagers, offering an Icee Coke and popcorn for only $5. All you have to do is put in your birthday and download the online offer.

FatCats

You don't need a membership to participate in $5 Tuesday, but FatCats has several programs to get you additional discounted tickets and free concessions.

Alleycat membership: Join for free and every $1 spent earns you one point, which can be redeemed for concessions, tickets, prizes and more.

Gold Cat membership: For $25 year, get one free movie ticket for your birthday, $1 off online purchases (offsetting convenience fees), $5 tickets on Mondays, three points for every $1 spent and $1 drinks on Thursdays.

Pro tip: Get rewards faster by seeing movies on Wednesdays and earning double points.

Water Gardens

It's hard to beat their regular admission price of only $6.50, but Water Gardens also offers one of the best Tuesday deals out there. With Triple Play Tuesdays, you can get a ticket, small popcorn and small drink, all for $5. You can also get a free popcorn by signing up for their newsletter.

The 2019 refillable popcorn bucket is on sale for only $10. You can get unlimited refills for only $2 for the rest of the year.

Brewvies

Brewvies has $5 Tuesdays along with a variety of other great deals. For your birthday, you can get a free movie ticket with valid ID, as well as 2-for-1 friend passes and group party discounts. You can also get free popcorn by downloading the mobile app. Use the app to join the loyalty program, where you will receive a point for every visit costing $20 or more.

Regal Cinemas

By joining the Regal Crown Club for free, you get 100 credits for every dollar you spend. Credits can be redeemed for movie tickets, concessions and discounts. You can also get more credits by using the Crown Jewel bonus program, which gives you bonus credits for visiting the theater frequently throughout the year.

Keep an eye out for Regal Unlimited, a subscription service similar to MoviePass and AMC A-List, which is set to launch at the end of July, according to Deadline.