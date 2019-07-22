WASHINGTON TERRACE — A 1-year-old boy has been placed in protective custody as Weber County Sheriff's deputies investigate a possible child abuse case.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested. But a spokesman for the sheriff's office said it was still an active investigation.

The investigation began June 27 when deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on a boy at an apartment complex, according to a search warrant filed in 2nd District Court. Concerned citizens reported the boy "had sustained significant bruising on his body and was also unable to walk," the warrant states.

When deputies arrived, the boy's mother was "uncooperative and refused to allow the deputies to enter her residence to check on her son," according to the warrant.

Deputies, with assistance from South Ogden police, forced their way into the apartment to check on the boy. They found the boy had "a remarkable amount of bruising and scratches," the warrant states.

The boy was taken to Ogden Regional Medical Center where doctors discovered bruises in various stages of healing, scratches on his chest, "laceration of liver," and fractures to a wrist and rib that were in process of healing, according to the warrant.

The boy was taken into protective custody, the warrant states. Drug paraphernalia was also spotted in the apartment by deputies.