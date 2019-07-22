SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police were still investigating on Monday what led to a man being stabbed in the chest over the weekend.

Angelica Joy Calhoun, 25, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault causing serious injury.

On Saturday, Calhoun got into an argument with her boyfriend and stabbed him in the chest with a steak knife, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report. Police said Monday they still weren't sure what lead up to the stabbing.

The man was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

On July 12, Calhoun was convicted of trying to bribe a police officer to not take her to jail for another incident. She was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation.

Calhoun also has a history of drug-related convictions, according to court records.