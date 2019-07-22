LOS ANGELES — A Utah man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the killings of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a professional Russian snowboarder in June.

Thirty-year-old Rhett Nelson of St. George was arraigned Monday on two murder charges in the deaths of 50-year-old deputy Joseph Solano and 31-year-old Dmitry Kolstov. He also denied charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Nelson was not granted bail and will remain in custody.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Nelson allegedly shot Solano at a suburban Alhambra Jack in the Box an hour after fatally shooting Kolstov in Los Angeles. He allegedly then robbed a gas station and a 7-Eleven in Long Beach, all on June 10.

Nelson's next court appearance is Sept. 6.