SALT LAKE CITY — A newly discovered shark has the power to glow in the dark and attract prey.

The American Pocket Shark, which measures 5.5 inches long, is the first of its kind to be discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new study from Tulane University.

Scientists first discovered the shark in 2010 when they were researching sperm whales in the same area. The shark disappeared until 2013, when a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered it, among other creatures.

As CNN reported, the study notes that “the shark secretes a glowing fluid from a tiny pocket gland near its front fins. It’s thought to help attract prey, who are drawn to the glow while the tiny predator, practically invisible from below, stealthily attacks.”

R. Dean Grubbs, a Florida State University scientist not involved in the research, told The Associated Press that it’s potentially the third out of close to 500 species of shark that squirt a glowing liquid.

“You have this tiny little bulbous luminescent shark cruising around in the world’s oceans and we know nothing about them,” he said. “It shows us how little we actually know.”

The NOAA estimates about 90% of animals who live in open water are bioluminescent, according to CNN.