SALT LAKE CITY — Physicist Leah Broussard wants to open a portal to a parallel universe, and the attempt seems totally legit.

What's going on: Broussard plans to run what she calls an “oscillation” that could bring her close to “mirror matter," according to NBC News. She plans to run a slew of experiments at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee where she will send subatomic particles down a tunnel, past a magnet and into an impassable wall.

“If the setup is just right — and if the universe cooperates — some of those particles will transform into mirror-image versions of themselves, allowing them to tunnel right through the wall,” according to NBC News. “And if that happens, Broussard will have uncovered the first evidence of a mirror world right alongside our own.”

Mirror world: Per NBC News, “The mirror world, assuming it exists, would have its own laws of mirror-physics and its own mirror-history. You wouldn’t find a mirror version of yourself there (and no evil Spock with a goatee — sorry ‘Star Trek’ fans). But current theory allows that you might find mirror atoms and mirror rocks, maybe even mirror planets and stars. Collectively, they could form an entire shadow world, just as real as our own but almost completely cut off from us.”

Read more: Scientists are searching for a mirror universe. It could be sitting right in front of you.

Sound familiar?: If this doesn’t sound familiar, it should. The idea of a mirror world sounds spookily similar to the Upside Down world seen in “Stranger Things.”