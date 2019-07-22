SALT LAKE CITY — The first full trailer for “Star Trek: Picard” confirms both new and old characters — including Brent Spiner’s android Commander Data — will appear in the upcoming series alongside Patrick Stewart.

According to AV Club, the trailer was released as part of CBS All Access’ presence at San Diego Comic-Con. The upcoming show is confirmed for an early 2020 release date on the streaming service and will star Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, his character from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The trailer, which is available on YouTube, confirms the show will deal directly with past “Star Trek” events, like Data’s sacrifice in “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Picard is shown in the trailer looking over pieces of the android’s body while commenting on how he feels like he doesn’t belong in retirement.

Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora are also shown onboard a mysterious spaceship as Picard’s new crew. The retired captain’s mission seems to be to protect Isa Briones’ Dahj, who could be in “serious trouble.”

Variety also notes other past “Star Trek” characters and concepts include Jonathan Frakes as William Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi — two former members of Picard’s Enterprise crew — as well as Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, a de-assimilated Borg from “Star Trek: Voyager.”

According to the “Star Trek” website, the Borg are a cybernetic hive mind society who originally came into conflict with Picard and his crew. Picard was at one point “assimilated” — converted into a Borg — but the process was reversed.

The cyborg species’ cube-shaped spaceship is shown in the trailer along with a shot of a Borg being dissected, so it’s likely Picard will come face to face with the alien species again.

The AV Club also notes that the next season of “Star Trek: Short Treks” will also feature a short film “centered on Picard’s life in the period in between the end of Star Trek: Nemesis and the beginning of Picard.” The episode could explore Picard’s role in the destruction of Romulus, which I’ve written about for Deseret News.

That show’s trailer confirms the series will return sometime this fall.