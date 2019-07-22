SALT LAKE CITY — Oregon will soon allow students to take “mental health days” as sick days, according to The Associated Press. Mental or behavioral health will now be included as reasons for excused school absences under a new law in the state.

The new law will be one of the first of its kind in the United States.

“But don’t call it coddling," according to the AP. "The students behind the measure say it’s meant to change the stigma around mental health in a state that has some of the United States’ highest suicide rates. Mental health experts say it is one of the first state laws to explicitly instruct schools to treat mental health and physical health equally, and it comes at a time educators are increasingly considering the emotional health of students.”

Utah ties: Utah passed a similar bill last year that would allow students to take mental health days like sick days, too, according to The Associated Press.

Mental health days: There are common questions about the ethics behind mental health days in the workplace, according to Fast Company. If you’re thinking of taking one, you’ll want to plan for it in advance.

“That doesn’t mean that you should never take a mental health day. But you want to plan it out. Think about what activities will make the day worth taking.”