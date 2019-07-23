SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond revealed over the weekend that his second youngest son just dropped “a very special song” worth listening to.

Osmond posted a photo on Instagram of the new track by his son, Chris, which Osmond praised in his post.

“My son Chris just wrote a very special song called ‘Calling.’ @chrisosmondmusic wrote the song in memory of his friend, Collin Pace, who passed on June 4.”

“Collin was such a great young man. He spent lots of time in our home, and our family always enjoyed being with him,” he wrote “I’ve heard Chris’ song is helping quite a few people who are suffering with the loss of a dear friend. I hope it can comfort someone out there who is going through a similar situation. ⁣Listen via link in my story. #Calling #NewMusic.”

Osmond also tweeted about the song, saying something similar: “Maybe this beautiful song can comfort someone out there who is going through a similar situation."

The new track is available on Spotify.

Donny and Debbie Osmond have five sons — Chris (28), Donald (39), Jeremy (38), Brandon (34) and Joshua (21).