TAYLORSVILLE — A man with a violent criminal history was arrested over the weekend by a SWAT team for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman.

But even after tear gas was used to get Jonathan Denard Smith, 31, of Taylorsville, out of the apartment he was barricaded in, he continued to struggle with officers and had to be stunned with a Taser, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

On Saturday, police were called to the emergency room of Intermountain Medical Center where a woman with "substantial injuries" was being treated, the report states. The woman said that on Thursday, Smith, her boyfriend, became angry with her and hit her arms and upper body with a metal pole, then "grabbed her by the throat with both hands squeezing until she lost consciousness," according to the report.

Smith would not let the woman seek treatment for her injuries, "physically preventing her from leaving for at least one full day," the report states.

Police went to the man's apartment, near 4100 South and 1300 West, but he refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside, according to the report.

"Due to aggravated circumstances and the violent criminal history of the male suspect, UPD SWAT responds," the report states.

The SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Smith for several hours, but police described him as "extremely agitated" as he continued to scream out the window at officers, according to the report. The SWAT team then deployed tear gas into the apartment to get Smith out.

But even after he was arrested, Smith continued to fight with officers and refused to get into a police patrol car, forcing officers to use a Taser on him, the report states. While being driven to jail, "the suspect attempts to spit bodily fluids" at the officer, according to the report.

Smith was charged just two months ago for a similar incident. Prosecutors say in May, Smith put his former girlfriend in a chokehold and punched her in the face twice, according to charging documents. He screamed at the woman for getting a protective order against him and began dragging her by her neck, the charges state. Smith was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, violation of a protective order and retaliation against a witness or victim.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Court records show Smith also has a history of assaulting other inmates, damaging jails and struggling with deputies in court.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.