SALT LAKE CITY — A news anchor from Dallas went viral for all the wrong reasons this week. She called Superman her favorite Marvel comic book hero, which led to heavy backlash from comic book fans.

WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre was talking about the launch of San Diego Comic-Con during a recent broadcast. She said Superman was her favorite Marvel superhero.

Then, she quoted the “Spider-Man” franchise by saying, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Watch the clip below.

Social media wasn’t exactly thrilled with the statement, according to ComicBook.com.

But Izaguirre responded: “I’d like to submit a formal apology to #fandom and all #truebelievers. My error is unforgivable and I will never do it again. Class started this morning. By the end of the weekend I hope to have a graduate degree in the difference between #Superman and #Spiderman!!”