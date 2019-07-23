SALT LAKE CITY — Have you called Murray Bauman from “Stranger Things” yet? You might want to do so if you’re interested in where the show’s next season is headed.

Eagle-eyed viewers of “Stranger Things 3” noticed Murray’s number inside his bunker-like home. The phone number is 618-625-8313, according to Inverse.

So what happens when you call it?: Well, you’ll hear Murray’s answering machine, which gives off a voicemail message that may hint about the direction of “Stranger Things 4.”

“Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman,” the message begins. “Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m. as previously discussed, OK? If this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach ya. I have an update. It’s about, well, it’s probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something.”

“If this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well, you think you’re real clever, getting my number, don’t ya? Well, here’s some breaking news for you: You’re not clever. You’re not special. You are just simply one of the many, many nimwits to have called here, and the closest you will ever get to me is this prerecorded message so at the beep, do me a favor and hang up and never call here again. You are a parasite! Thank you and good day.”

You can listen to the voicemail below.

Flashback: After “Stranger Things 2” in 2017, the show had a viral marketing campaign that included billboards for a fictional electrical and power company called Hawkins Power and Light, per CNET. If you called the number, you’d hear a message from Dr. Sam Owens, the director of operations at the company who first appeared in the show’s second season.