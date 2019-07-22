SALT LAKE CITY — The initial shock is over. Lori Louglin’s home life is calming down a little bit.

Multiple unnamed sources told Entertainment Tonight that Loughlin is experiencing a calmer home life for the first time since the college admissions scandal broke last spring.

“The drama seems to have died down since the initial shock (of the arrests),” one source told Entertainment Tonight.

Loughlin still maintains her innocence in the case, according to Fox News.

“She still feels she was deceived by those who set up the payment for her daughter’s acceptance (into University of Southern California),” the unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight.

Loughlin reportedly told friends “that she was told the money went to the school.”

Context: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulliare accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be team crew recruits at the University of Southern California, even though they had never competed in the sport before. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the case. The next date in the court case will be in October. Loughlin is not expected to attend that status conference.

In the news: More recent reports indicate that Loughlin’s team is hoping to find a loophole in the college admissions scandal case that would free her from potential jail time, according to the Deseret News.