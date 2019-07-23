SALT LAKE CITY — A leaked image for the cover of “The Visual Dictionary of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has been released and it offers a glimpse of the Knights of Ren.

The cover includes one Knight of Ren, showing the knight with a mask that’s not all that different from Kylo Ren's.

“As we can see, it clearly resembles the shape and design of Kylo’s, but with noticeable differences. What’s more, we also get an official look and name for this Knight’s weapon, the aptly named Vibro-scythe blade,” according to CBR.com.

See the image below:

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Visual Dictionary cover, featuring a Knight of Ren, the TIE Dagger and Jannah's weapon. pic.twitter.com/kdUb4F8SZu — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) July 21, 2019

The book is available on Amazon for pre-order. It costs $17.12 for the hardcover edition.

The book’s description reads: “An authoritative companion to the climactic final chapter in the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, this essential visual guide to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ explores the world of Episode IX in unparalleled detail.”

The other items on the cover include: