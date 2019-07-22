Matt Sayles, Associated Press
This March 28, 2009 file photo shows Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, arriving at Perez Hilton's 31st birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan McCain took to Instagram over the weekend to thank her fans for the massive amounts of support she received for her heart-wrenching op-ed in The New York Times.

Last Friday, McCain wrote for The New York Times about the pain she suffered from losing her baby.

  • ”My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone,” she wrote. “I loved my baby, and I always will.”

Faith: McCain said her faith acted as a constant reminder that “life and death are beyond our power.”

  • “I am not hiding anymore…” she wrote. “Women need to be able to speak about this publicly, without the stigma and the lack of knowledge that pervades the issue.”
  • “I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over. You are not alone.”

Instagram: On Sunday, McCain celebrated the reactions she received to her reveal, USA Today reports.

Comment on this story
  • ‘It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it,” she wrote. “You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’ — Rocky Balboa.”
View this post on Instagram

“It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” ~ Rocky Balboa 🥊🥊🥊🥊 Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage. Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support. My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice. 🎲 And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben. #rideordie

A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on

  • “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice,” she continued. “And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for — I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben. #rideordie”
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment