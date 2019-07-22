SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan McCain took to Instagram over the weekend to thank her fans for the massive amounts of support she received for her heart-wrenching op-ed in The New York Times.

Last Friday, McCain wrote for The New York Times about the pain she suffered from losing her baby.

”My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone,” she wrote. “I loved my baby, and I always will.”

Faith: McCain said her faith acted as a constant reminder that “life and death are beyond our power.”

“I am not hiding anymore…” she wrote. “Women need to be able to speak about this publicly, without the stigma and the lack of knowledge that pervades the issue.”

“I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over. You are not alone.”

Instagram: On Sunday, McCain celebrated the reactions she received to her reveal, USA Today reports.

‘It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it,” she wrote. “You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’ — Rocky Balboa.”