SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond is working on a new album and he’s almost done with it.

Osmond shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend that revealed a few details about his upcoming 62nd album.

“Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” he wrote in the photo caption. “Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one! @philippesaisse, my dear friend and an amazing musician and arranger who I worked with on the This Is The Moment album, helped me with the arrangements on this song. It’s so beautiful."

He also hinted at the album’s title:

“It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T,” he wrote in the photo caption.

Announcement: Osmond said back in January that he was working on a new album in a social media post. “I’m excited to let you in on a little secret. I’ve officially started working on my 62nd album!” he said. “I’ll keep you posted throughout the year as I continue creating it, but I have a feeling you’re going to love it.” He has also teased new music on Instagram.

Features: Osmond told the Deseret News back in March that he would love to collaborate with Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars and, yes, Post Malone.