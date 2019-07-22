SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond is working on a new album and he’s almost done with it.
Osmond shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend that revealed a few details about his upcoming 62nd album.
“Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” he wrote in the photo caption. “Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one! @philippesaisse, my dear friend and an amazing musician and arranger who I worked with on the This Is The Moment album, helped me with the arrangements on this song. It’s so beautiful."
He also hinted at the album’s title:
“It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T,” he wrote in the photo caption.
Announcement: Osmond said back in January that he was working on a new album in a social media post. “I’m excited to let you in on a little secret. I’ve officially started working on my 62nd album!” he said. “I’ll keep you posted throughout the year as I continue creating it, but I have a feeling you’re going to love it.” He has also teased new music on Instagram.
Features: Osmond told the Deseret News back in March that he would love to collaborate with Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars and, yes, Post Malone.Comment on this story
- “Everybody wants to work with Bruno (Mars). I’d love to do to a duet with Ariana (Grande). That would be kind of fun. I like Charlie Puth’s stuff. He hasn’t come out with something new for the last couple months, but I just like what he does.
- “I think Justin Bieber has really surrounded himself with some great producers and writers. I love some of the stuff he’s done. The grooves that he’s come up with.
- “Post Malone is really kind of growing on me for some reason. I first heard Post Malone when he did the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ thing. I thought, “OK, whatever.” And then I just kept listening to it. And man, there’s something there. … I would love to do a collaboration with Post Malone.”