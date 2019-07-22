AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up as Adelaide 36ers forward Jake Wiley, right, defends during the first half during an NBA exhibition basketball game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans will be able to see the new Utah Jazz lineup in action for the first time on Oct. 5.

The team announced that tickets for the team’s preseason home games go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT. Here’s the schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 5: Adelaide 36ers
  • Monday, Oct. 14: Sacramento Kings
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: Portland Trail Blazers

This is the third straight year that the Jazz have hosted an Australian club and the second straight time they have hosted the 36ers. Utah rolled past Adelaide 129-99 last season.

A full preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released later, the team said.

