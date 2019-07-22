The BYU men's tennis team was named to the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team and five Cougars earned individual ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, the ITA announced Thursday.

Matthew Pearce, David Ball, Vinicius Feijao Nogueira, Jacob Tullis and Garret Vincent earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status. Pearce, a senior, was named a Scholar-Athlete each of his four years at BYU. Ball, a junior, has received it three years and Vincent, a sophomore, has earned it his two years on the team. Tullis and Nogueira are first-time honorees.

All-Academic teams boast a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. ITA Scholar-Athletes must meet the following criteria: 1) be a varsity letter winner, 2) have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3) have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).