Charles Barkley rates Michael Jordan the greatest player in history. But he gives a special nod to Karl Malone.
Speaking at a Boys and Girls Clubs fundraiser in Tennessee, Barkley said, “I enjoyed playing against players like Larry Bird and Karl Malone because they were great. When you’re at this level, you’re better than 99% of the people in the world, so there’s a few guys you look at it and go, ‘That guy is just as good as me.’ So whenever you meet someone like that, it’s a big deal. When you go against guys like that, it’s special.”
All true. But can the Mailman — or anyone — ugly up a golf swing better than Barkley?
LET’S MAKE A DEAL
The Jazz’s Georges Niang can be seen in social media ads pitching LHM Used Cars. His angle: “Trades of the Week.”
No, he really isn’t trying to move Dante Exum.
SLIMMING DOWN
Phil Mickelson went on a six-day fast, dropping 15 pounds before the British Open. But he missed the cut anyway.
Next on his to-do list: dropping 15 strokes.
CIRCULAR ARGUMENT
BradDicksononline.com on Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announcing this year’s theme is “Chase your dreams”: “Considering all the 4-4 conference records he’s put up, perhaps ‘chasing your tail’ would be more appropriate.”
RUSH PROTOCOL
Rudy Gobert, tweeting about the earthquake that shook Los Angeles and Las Vegas: “I’ve never got dressed so fast in my life.”
CASH OUT
Rick Pitino reportedly wants to coach in the NBA, next season.
Because it might be nice working in a business where player payments is a good thing.
THE MONEY TREE
A German woman was arrested after trying to use home-printed money to buy a car.
NBA free agents: “What do you mean they don’t print money at home?”
COOL CHANGE
Fans at Wrigley Field gave a hearty ovation to something besides the Cubs on Saturday.
With temperatures in the mid-90s, the wind suddenly shifted and the humidity dropped, causing rapid cooling. The temperature shift spurred fans to loudly cheer. Some even gave Mother Nature a standing ovation.
Sources say the Detroit Tigers are suddenly looking to install giant cooling fans.
LEAVE, PLEASE
From Jokes by Jim: “Martina Navratilova wore an ‘impeach’ hat at Wimbledon. Which probably had about the same impact as a British player wearing an ‘abdicate’ hat to the U.S. Open.”
TRENDING DOWN
Per The Onion: “Norfolk Tides third baseman sent down to Baltimore Orioles.”