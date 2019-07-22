SALT LAKE CITY — “Thor: Love and Thunder” will reportedly take place before “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” according to “Guardians” director James Gunn.

Gunn confirmed in an Instagram comment that “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will be directed by Taika Waititi, will take place chronologically before “Guardians,” according to ComicBook.com.

A fan asked Gunn when "Thor" would fit into the MCU timeline — before or after "Guardians." So Gunn responded, saying it would occur after.

That makes sense since “Thor: Love and Thunder” will drop in 2021, while the release date for “Guardians 3” hasn’t been announced yet.

“But it does mean we’ll likely get some answers regarding Thor’s time with the Guardians at the beginning of Waititi’s next film. Perhaps a few of the Guardians could be in the movie,” according to ComicBook.com.

Context: At the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor was seen leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy and playfully called the group the Asgardians of the Galaxy— a reference to Thor’s home of Asgard and the Guardians (and a play off a comic book series). Gunn confirmed earlier this year that the third “Guardians” film wouldn’t be called “Asgardians of the Galaxy,” according to the Deseret News.