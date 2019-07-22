SALT LAKE CITY — When it was announced in early June that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell would attend USA Basketball’s training camp in August in preparation for this summer’s FIBA World Cup in China, it was seen as a neat opportunity for the budding star, but that he had an uphill climb to make the final roster.

After all, Mitchell was set to be joined in camp by guards Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, James Harden and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics.

Mitchell’s odds of making the final team have likely increased rather dramatically over the past few days, however. Last week, Harden, Gordon and McCollum all reportedly withdrew from the camp so they can focus on preparing for next season. Then Monday, Beal reportedly withdrew in preparation for the arrival of a new baby.

It stands to reason, then, that Mitchell not only now has a good shot of making the team, but it’s fair to think he could play more than would have originally been expected, as Lillard, Lowry and Walker are the only other original guard invitees beside him, and all the others are point guards (it has been reported that USA Basketball could invite more players to camp).

Mitchell’s fellow Jazzmen Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are planning on playing in the World Cup for France and Australia, respectively, while Dante Exum won’t suit up for the Boomers as he is rehabbing from injury suffered during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Former Jazz forward Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets) has been invited to Team USA’s training camp, as has former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers).

The World Cup will run from Aug. 31-Sept. 15.