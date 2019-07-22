SALT LAKE CITY — The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just celebrated its millionth customer, according to Fox News.

The ride has now had more than a million riders since it opened on May 31.

Disneyland shared a video of the millionth rider. In the video, which you can watch below, a worker told Jonathan Ridgeway, 8, that he was the millionth person to ride the famous "Star Wars" ride.

“It was really exciting,” Ridgeway said after the ride.

According to the Miami Herald, the ride averages 20,000 passengers per day.

The Deseret News attended the opening of the ride back in May. For the most part, the ride was a positive experience.

"One of the most brilliant things Disney's Imagineers have done with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is allow the riders a chance to just hang out inside their favorite ship," according to the Deseret News. "After you are divided into groups of six, each member of your party receives a colored card with an assigned role: pilot, gunner or engineer. And then, you can kick back inside the Millennium Falcon's main hold, just as so many of us have dreamed about since we first saw it on the big screen."