TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Toquerville on Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., five women were in a pickup truck on state Route 17 when "the driver failed to negotiate the swooping turn that leads into town," according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The truck hit a concrete barrier, then overcorrected and struck the barrier again causing the pickup to roll. A 31-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were ejected.

Patricia Holm, of Colorado City, Arizona, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The 11-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and is expected to survive, the UHP stated.

The other occupants of the vehicle, ages 10, 13 and 17, had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the UHP. The 17-year-old girl, who has a learner's permit, was driving, according to the UHP. Speed was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.