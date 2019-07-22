SALT LAKE CITY — The United Utah Party announced Monday a citizen initiative petition is being launched to set term limits on state officials, including legislators and the governor.

The proposal would restrict state lawmakers to 12 consecutive years in office — three terms for senators and six for representatives — while the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, auditor and attorney general could only serve two, four-year terms at a time.

"The goal is to restore the ideal of citizen service and discourage career politicians," said Richard Davis, chairman of the political party formed in 2017 to appeal to moderate Republican and Democratic voters.

Davis, a former leader of the Utah County Democratic Party, said the preference would be for the Utah Legislature to set term limits, but that "legislators will not seriously limit their own terms."

A measure passed in 1994 in response to a citizen initiative that would have limited legislative terms to 12 years was reversed by the 2003 Legislature without debate, the United Utah Party said.

Fifteen other states have set term limits on legislators, including Arizona, California, Montana and Nevada, and 28 other states restrict the number of terms a governor can serve, according to the party.

More information about the initiative is available at a new website, unite4termlimits.org.