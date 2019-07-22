A new video from Church News delves deeper into the partnership between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the NAACP.

Common goals of the church and the NAACP can be solved when they work together, the video explains. The message comes after a weekend where President Russell M. Nelson spoke at the NAACP national convention at the Cobo Center in Detroit.

In the video, President Nelson and NAACP leaders also link arms as "children of God," the Rev. Amos C. Brown explains.