- President Nelson to national NAACP convention: We want to be ‘dear friends’
- Christians suffer from harassment in more countries than any other faith group. But do their struggles receive too much attention?
- Who will be Salt Lake City’s next mayor? Here are the candidates and their take on issues
- Shane Lowry wins British Open in celebrated return to Emerald Isle; Utah’s Tony Finau finishes third
- Sick of the songs of summer? Try a podcast playlist
- Here’s how Utah public health workers battled last year’s hepatitis A outbreak
- Tony Finau finishes strong on tough day at Open with a 71, good for 3rd place
- Heat advisory issued for northern Utah
A look at our InDepth section:
- A faked moon landing, Holocaust denial and other conspiracy theories: Why it’s hard to learn from history when people deny it
- President Trump disavows ‘send her back’ chant. Here’s how conservatives are reacting
- The House votes to raise minimum wage. Why is an increase taking so long?
- The real reason why Netflix stock is down
- Why Walmart won’t sell guns in New Mexico starting next week
A look at the most popular stories:
- How the NAACP and Latter-day Saints are working together to address inner city problems
- Just how unique is CNN’s ‘Apollo 11’ documentary? Very
- Sister Sharon Eubank, NAACP national board officer praise their organizations’ partnership in Detroit News op-ed
- Church announces replacement for Boy Scouts, Personal Progress: ‘Children and Youth’
News from the U.S. and world:
- Emerging budget deal likely to include few or no actual spending cuts, while lifting debt limit for two years (Damian Paletta and Erica Werner, The Washington Post)
- Hong Kong protests: Armed mob storms Yuen Long station (BBC News)
- ‘Very substantial evidence’ Trump is ‘guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,’ House Judiciary Chair says (Kate Sullivan, CNN)
- Puerto Rico governor announces he will not seek re-election but refuses to resign (Talia Kaplan, Fox News)
- For Britain’s Next Prime Minister, A High-Stakes Standoff With Iran Awaits (Joanna Kakissis, NPR)