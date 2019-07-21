The event was meant to recognize the contributions of Utah's Latino community during the Days of '47 celebrations. Jaripeo is a form of bull-riding popularized in Mexico. The event also included a concert of traditional Mexican rodeo performances and folkloric dances.

