SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios unveiled the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. Prepare yourself for some movie theater and binge-watching hours.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect in theaters beginning next May through November 2021. The debates below are subject to change.

“Black Widow” — May 1, 2020

“The Eternals” — Nov. 6, 2020

“Falcon & The Winter Soldier” — fall 2020 (Disney+)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Feb. 12, 2021

“WandaVision” — spring 2021 (Disney+)

“Loki” — spring 2021 (Disney+)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — May 7, 2021

“What If ...?” — summer 2021 (Disney+, animated)

“Hawkeye” — fall 2021 (Disney+)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” — Nov. 5, 2021

“Blade” — TBD

What’s next?: Notable sequels to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films were left off this list. Sequels such as “Black Panther 2,” “Spider-Man 3” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” are all expected as well, according to reports. But based on Saturday’s announcement, those films may not drop until the fifth phase of the MCU, which would begin no earlier than the end of 2020.

Yes, but: Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the following as potential films for the MCU, according to The Verge:

“Black Panther 2”

“Captain Marvel 2”

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Something Fantastic Four-related

Something related to mutants.

What it means: “Tonight’s Phase 4 reveal shows off a mix of films that draw on existing characters alongside brand new ones, and it’s safe to say that we’ll probably see more new characters eased into the franchise as time goes on,” according to The Verge. “Tonight’s announcement also shows that Marvel is keen to bring in some of the franchises that have long been out of reach due to Byzantine rights issues, like Fantastic Four and the mutants, which had been held by 21st Century Fox. With Fox now part of Disney, Feige and Marvel Studios will be able to incorporate them at some point down the road — just not right away.”