The museum hosted the "ultimate summer artisan market" for the first time this year on Saturday and Sunday, according to organizers. During the event, attendees got to sample foods from local artisans and participate in hands-on workshops to learn things like tart making, the science of ice cream and salsa-making for an additional cost.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.