SALT LAKE CITY — The federal government on Sunday issued a heat advisory expected to last through Tuesday for much of northern Utah.

Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, and the southern and northern Wasatch Front, will be affected by temperatures of 100 to 102 degrees, with low temperatures in the mid 70s to offer "little in the way of overnight relief," according to an alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"This is 'check on your neighbors' type hot," said KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie. "Things are going to be really warm the next couple of days and it's not just the afternoon temperatures. It's the type that we don't really cool off at night, so we don't get relief from this for a long period of time."

Clear skies and sunshine were expected through the beginning of the week while showers from the West skip over Utah. On Wednesday, Utah will receive some moisture, Guthrie said, which will cool temperatures and "bring in a little cloud cover."

The alert reminds residents to "take extra precautions" when spending time outside and to, if possible, reschedule "strenuous" activities to early morning or evening hours. Officials also warned people to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion.