HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Officials have identified two men killed Saturday when a truck carrying seven passengers drove off the road and down a steep mountainside.

The crash occurred near 7000 N. Middle Fork Drive in Sunridge Estates in unincorporated Weber County, about 17 miles outside of Huntsville. The truck rolled "numerous times" and all the passengers were ejected, according to Weber Fire District officials.

Manuel "Tony" Lopez, 49, and Leon Hoang, 25, both died of their injuries. The sheriff's office did not say where the men are from.

"The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of both men," the office said in a statement.

Authorities on Saturday were investigating darkness and alcohol as possible factors in the crash. As of Sunday, no further details were available and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Five other people were injured in the crash. Updates on their conditions were not released.