DETROIT — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is speaking today at the 110th NAACP Annual Convention.

President Nelson is speaking during the convention's public mass meeting at the Cobo Center, where he will join the keynote speaker, Leon Russell, the influential chairman of the NAACP's national board of directors.

"I'm honored to have The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand in unity with the NAACP to advance equality and justice for all," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "We must recognize and accept the importance of creating amity with those that are raising the consciousness of this nation — the church is committed to doing just that."

President Nelson will speak at approximately 5:45 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Watch the livestream of the convention below.