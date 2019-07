VINEYARD — A motorcyclist was found dead Sunday morning after apparently crashing off the roadway in Vineyard, police said.

The 25-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was believed to have crashed on Geneva Road sometime during the night, Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said.

Police believe no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.